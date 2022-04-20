A MAN has been arrested after someone tried to take mobile phones off two women and threw something at a third woman.
North Yorkshire Police say they were called at just before 7pm yesterday evening (April 19) after reports that an object had been thrown at a woman on Oxford Road in Harrogate.
On arrival police were made aware of a further disturbance nearby on West Park.
A police spokesman said: "Officers attended this location and arrested a 39-year-old man on suspicion of assault, a public order offence and two attempted robberies after two other women reported a man had tried to take their mobile phones.
"The man currently remains in custody and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.
"Members of the public are asked to contact officers if they have any information that could assist the investigation.
"Please call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote reference number 12220066183 when providing any information."
