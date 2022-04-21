A NEW outdoor bar with covered seating areas is in the pipeline for a historic York pub.

The Cross Keys in Tadcaster Road - which dates from the early 1700s and is in a conservation area - is applying to the City of York Council to upgrade its existing beer garden.

Under the plan, the Grade II-listed pub would see the building of a new outdoor bar area and cellar as well as two covered pergolas, with fixed seating, screening and decorative panels.

The scheme represents an upgrade to the existing beer garden at the rear of the pub - the interior is unaffected.

The current beer garden area will be weeded, levelled and re-pointed, with slabs repaired and the existing fixed seating bays will remain in place.

In the application, on behalf of brewers Greene King, it is said that the pub requires enhanced outdoor space because customers are still looking to be outside because of the Covid pandemic.

Planning consultant Georgina Daintith, of Walsingham Planning, in her submission to the council, writes: "The application scheme proposes minor works to improve and upgrade the existing beer garden and outdoor space at the Cross Keys, to improve facilities and enhance its appeal to customers, and to support the long-term viability of the premises.

"The proposed alterations will ensure the public house can offer dining opportunities for all, which is particularly important as the business seeks to move forward in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cross Keys, Tadcaster Road, York

"Although national restrictions have now lifted it is the applicant's experience that there is still a strong customer preference to have the option to sit outside.

"The proposed improvements to the outdoor seating area will also ensure the pub can offer good facilities and that it has been future proofed in the event of new restrictions in the future."

It is understood that an inn has existed on the site since around 1250. Addressing any heritage and conservation concerns arising from the application, she writes: "The Cross Keys is a Grade II statutorily listed building and is located within a conservation area.

Proposed pergolas for the beer garden

"It is important to clarify that only very minor works are proposed that require listed building consent. These have been identified as the erection of an internal stud wall and flooring within an ancillary outbuilding to create a cellar area, and the erection of a fence around the bin store, which will attach to the corner of the outbuilding.

"The remaining physical works require planning permission only, but will take place within the curtilage of the listed property, and as such it is necessary to consider the impact of the scheme on the setting of the public house building and conservation area.

"The application is thus supported by a proportionate assessment of the impact of the scheme on heritage assets."

The works would result in the loss of eight car parking spaces.

For more details on the application (ref: 22/00605/FUL) visit: planningaccess.york.gov.uk

