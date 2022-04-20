THOUSANDS of scouts and guides are set to gather in York this weekend to hold a parade to the renowned St George's Day.
For the first time since before the Covid-19 pandemic, up to 2,000 scouts, cubs, beavers, squirrels, rangers, guides, brownies and rainbows from the city and the surrounding area will come together on Sunday (April 24) to honour St George.
John Ives, scout assistant county commissioner, said: “We’re extremely excited to be back in York this year following two years holding our celebration on Zoom.
"For some of our youngest members this will be the first time they have had the opportunity to proudly walk in their uniform as part of one of the biggest processions in the country.”
Commencing at 1.20pm with a procession from Clifford’s Tower to York Minster, the two organisations are hoping the community will come out in force to support them. The return procession to Clifford’s Tower is due to leave the Minster at 3.30pm.
The route will take in the group through the Eye of York, Duncombe Place, Blake Street, Davygate, Parliament Street, High Ousegate, Nessgate, Clifford Street and Tower Street.
County dignitaries due to attend include the Lord Mayor of York, Sheriff of York and Lord Lieutenant of Yorkshire.
