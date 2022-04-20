LAW firms in York are joining forces to offer a free will writing service.
Ware & Kay and Ison Harrison in York are among those who have partnered with Martin House Children’s Hospice for its 'make a will month' in May when they will draw up a simple will or pair of mirror wills free of charge.
Emily Sharman, of Martin House, said: “Making a will is an important way to make sure you take care of your loved ones, and it is something everyone should consider doing.
“While there is no obligation to leave any money to Martin House by using this service, your gift can help us to continue our care.
“Around one in four children who use Martin House are cared for thanks to money left in wills."
Martin House cares for babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions and supporting their families.
It costs up to £9 million a year to run Martin House, with nearly 90 per cent coming from fundraising and voluntary income.
