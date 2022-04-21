Don’t forget the plusses that Boris Johnson has brought during his term in office.
We all acknowledge that he broke the law over the Downing Street party, whether purposely or inadvertently is a matter of opinion. It is obvious that this upset a lot of people. Those who suffered during lockdown deserve everyone’s sympathy.
On the plus side it was Mr Johnson’s Government that brought in the lockdown law, which beyond any doubt saved tens of thousands of lives. These measures were frequently opposed by the same people who are now trying to oust him. He and his Chancellor also kept thousands of people in work, again opposed by the same people.
So all in all, taken in perspective, the present Government did very well under extreme circumstances. Give credit where credit is due.
TJ Ryder, Huntsmans Walk, Acomb
