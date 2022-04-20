A MAN is in a critical condition in hospital following a serious assault in York.
North Yorkshire Police were contacted by the ambulance service at around 10.17pm yesterday evening (April 19). Crews were requesting police assistance at an incident outside The Terrace Sports Bar in Fossgate in York.
A 46-year-old man had been assaulted outside the bar on the street. Police arrested a 38-year-old man at the scene and he remains in police custody.
The victim currently remains in a critical condition at hospital. His family are being supported by specially trained police officers, a spokesperson for the force said.
CCTV shows several people on the street at time of the incident. Officers are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the inicident or who has information as they could have vital information which could help the investigation.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for the Major Investigation Team. Or you can email mcit@northyorkshire.police.uk
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Quote reference number: 12220066256 when passing information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article