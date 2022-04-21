THE former post office in Acomb can be converted into a beauty salon.
Planners at City of York Council have approved the move at 65 Front Street.
A council report notes the premises is in the Acomb Conservation Area and no external changes are proposed to the building.
It said: "While not a traditional town centre use, the proposed beauty salon is considered compatible and complementary to the retail offer in that it would encourage visitors to Acomb and thereby help to sustain the vitality and viability of the town centre. The proposal is therefore acceptable in land use terms subject to other material planning considerations. "
It also said: "The floor plans show one treatment room and the application form indicates that the proposal will create 1 full time and 2 part time jobs."
The Post Office closed last September when long-standing postmaster Anand Patel stood down after eight years in the job.
The service then relocated to within a convenience store in Acomb.
"The proposal therefore does not result in the loss of that use, which could be considered to have a significant impact in relation to the loss of services for the community," the report added.
