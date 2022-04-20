FREE beach art sessions are set to be held in East Riding this month - as part of a council programme.
Active Coast, East Riding of Yorkshire Council's programme for residents and visitors to explore and enjoy life in the county, has organised free beach art sessions along the coast this April to help people try something new.
The beach art sessions with James Brunt will take place in Hornsea this month, where visitors can join James in a beach art project and try their hand at stone stacking or sand drawing.
On Saturday, April 30 there will be a session from 10am-12pm and from 1-3pm at Hornsea beach next to the rail trail marker post.
Councillor Mike Medini, portfolio holder for cultural and leisure assets at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “Active Coast has been very popular in previous years and always offers a great way to improve your health and wellbeing, whether it be sand art work, volleyball or yoga.
“I have no doubt there will be many more interesting activities and I hope that lots of adults and families will want to take part again this year.”
The events are free and visitors are encouraged to drop in at any point in the day.
