THE number of Covid-19 related deaths at the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has now passed 900.
The latest data from NHS England shows that nine more deaths related to the virus have been recorded at the trust, taking the total to 909.
There have been 109 more deaths recorded in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Across England, a further 458 deaths have been recorded, taking the total number of deaths at hospitals across the country to 114,510.
The dates of death range from February 13 - April 19.
The families of those who have passed have been informed.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article