THE number of Covid-19 related deaths at the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has now passed 900.

The latest data from NHS England shows that nine more deaths related to the virus have been recorded at the trust, taking the total to 909.

There have been 109 more deaths recorded in the North East and Yorkshire region.

Across England, a further 458 deaths have been recorded, taking the total number of deaths at hospitals across the country to 114,510.

The dates of death range from February 13 - April 19.

The families of those who have passed have been informed.