A FAMILY-run business has been honoured with an award in recognition of its rapid growth in overseas sales.

Selby-based Semperfli Fly Tying Materials Limited has received the Queen’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade for its outstanding short term growth.

The award is only granted to companies which export more than £100K.

Semperfli, which employs 21 people, has been producing its synthetic fly tying materials, which are used in the art of creating artificial flies for the sport of fly fishing worldwide, since 2010.

Its overseas sales grew by 240 per cent in the three-year period, and 555 per cent growth since 2017, with key markets including the United States, Canada, Scandinavia and France.

Formed in 2014 by Andy and Ann Kitchener after four years of prototying, Semperfli produces its threads, wires, yarns plus other dedicated textiles and fibres designed specifically for the fly fishing market.

It continues to innovate and developed a market-leading, virtually unbreakable tying thread called Nano Silk and Classic Waxed Thread.

It is trade only, selling through a worldwide network of distributors, factories and shops in the UK and overseas. Other customers include film, theatre and the medical world.

The couple have developed a dealer and distributor network worldwide with more than 92 per cent of their products exported.

Semperfli partners are global, ranging from New Zealand to Japan, throughout Europe and Scandinavia, South Africa and the Americas from Canada to Argentina. Semperfli’s USA market is showing huge growth.

Ann Kitchener, chief executive officer, said: “To win the award in Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is amazing news in such a special year for the UK.

“We are focussed on extending and expanding further our product range and successes in the fly tying market.”

Semperfli has 80 international ambassadors who demonstrate and promote its products at exhibitions, shops and across social media.

Andy Kitchener, strategic director responsible for research and development, said: “The pro team of ambassadors are vital for our success. They not only show our products but are crucial to our R&D providing assistance in developing products and feedback worldwide.”

Ann added: “This award is fantastic news for the company and a great honour. We are immensely proud.

“It helps reinforce why Semperfli is different from other companies in our sector. With our four cornerstones of innovation, quality, customer service and passion we have managed to generate International Trade accounting for over 92.65 per cent of the company turnover.”

Now in its 56th year, the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise are prestigious business awards, with winning businesses able to use the Queen’s Awards Emblem for the next five years.