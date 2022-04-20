If you're looking for some garden furniture inspiration or need a cosy chair for a conservatory, egg chairs are the way to go.
Egg chairs - also known as hanging egg chairs or hanging chairs - are among the top home decor trends of 2022.
It seems everyone is desperate to get their hands on one as soon as they come in stock they sell out again!
But not to worry, Homebase’s Florence Hanging Chair is in stock and available to purchase.
Described as a ‘cocoon of relaxation', what better way to lounge in your garden on those warm summer days?
The Homebase Florence Hanging Chair comes with a comfy grey cushion and will set you back £360
The weather resistant rattan style makes it the perfect accessory for all gardens and the range also includes matching dining and sofa sets, so you can fully kit out your garden in time for summer.
