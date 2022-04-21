IT hasn't been possible for the last two years because of Covid. But on Sunday April 24, scores of Mods and Rockers will once more gather at the Eye of York for their annual charity ride.

As many as 200 people are expected to start gathering at Clifford's Tower from 9am - some on scooters, some on bikes.

Ageing Mod Nick Beilby, one of the ride's organisers, stresses there will be none of the tension and aggression that would have characterised a meeting of Mods and Rockers back in the Sixties, however.

There may be a bit of ribbing from bikers about scooters breaking down during the ride. "Which to be fair some will do!" Nick admitted. "But this is a strictly fun event. We're all friends on two wheels!" So friendly, in fact, that anyone with motorised two-wheeled transport who would like to join in is welcome to do so, Nick said.

Riders wills set off prompt on their bikes or scooters at 10.30am for the Mended Drum at Huby - taking the scenic route via Strensall Common and Castle Howard.

The Mods and Rockers heading out of York on the last ride in 2019. Picture: Neil Archer

And as well as having fun, they'll be raising money for a good cause.

This year's ride - which is organised by the York Inset Scooter Club - is dedicated to two remarkable York women who both, sadly, died of cancer during the pandemic - former PA to successive Lord Mayors of York, Anne Platt, and former York Civic Trust office manager Michaela Dobson.

Both were big supporters of the scooter club, and of another group close to Nick's heart - the York Normandy Veterans.

Every rider taking part will donate £5. And the money collected will go to the Magnolia Centre, the cancer centre at York Hospital where both women were treated.

Waving the riders off will be York Normandy veteran Ken Cooke, and Lord Mayor Cllr Chris Cullwick - who rode a Lambretta himself in his younger days.

Cllr Cullwick knew Anne well. "She was a remarkable woman," he said. "Everyone who knew her had enormous respect for Anne. She just made everything so easy."

Michaela Dobson, left, and Anne Platt, who both died of cancer during the pandemic

Michaela was much the same, said Duncan Marks of York Civic Trust. "You couldn't have wished for a more cheerful person to represent your organisation," he said. "She is still hugely missed."

The last time the bike ride was held was in 2019. It hasn't been run since then, because of Covid. But until 2019 it had run every year since 2005.

The event is organised by the scooter club, which was itself set up in 2002 - and which includes both bikers and scooter riders.

Nick is very much one of the latter.

He desperately wanted to be a Mod as a child, but was just too young, he admitted.

"You're 10 and want to be a Mod, then realise that all the older kids - they were 14 - don't want to know you!" he said.

He's been making up for it ever since 2002...