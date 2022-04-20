A NATIONAL initiative to combat homelessness returns next month, with its first event in North Yorkshire since before the pandemic.

Organisers at CEO Sleepout are urging company bosses and executives from Harrogate to take part in the charity event and give up their beds for one night to help raise money to support homeless people.

Bianca Robinson, chief executive of CEO Sleepout, said: “We’re really excited to be back in Harrogate with our first event since the pandemic.

“Our initial sleepout in the area took place in 2018 at Ashville College and moved to its current location, Harrogate Rugby Union Football Club (RUFC), in 2019.

"Harrogate isn’t particularly associated with rough sleepers, but this doesn't mean that homelessness doesn't exist. We see people sleeping in cars with their children, on friends' sofas, or worse, risking exploitation in exchange for a roof over their heads.

"The event is a chance for local people to learn about hidden homelessness in the area and what’s been done to help those at risk."

There are still spaces available for the Harrogate sleepout on Thursday May 19 - and all businesses are being urged to take part to show their support.

Georgina Watters, head of business at Stratstone BMW Harrogate, is participating in the Harrogate event again after her involvement in the 2020 sleepout - and hopes to raise £3,000 along with her two team members.

Georgina said: “The previous event touched me emotionally, it was cold and uncomfortable and I cried when I arrived home knowing I could have a hot shower and warm breakfast, but I knew I would be signing up for the next sleepout as soon as I could.

“Sleeping rough is only one of the challenges homeless people encounter. I am extremely concerned about the current economic climate and increasing cost of living and I want to draw attention to it, homeless figures will no doubt rise and I want to help people in our area.”

Since it was founded in 2013, the sleepout event have raised over £3 million, with the funds helping homeless people in all areas of the UK.

Ten per cent of funds raised at the CEO Sleepout Harrogate 2022 event will also go to the Disasters Emergency Committee to support those impacted by the conflict in Ukraine after the Russian invasion in February.

Guy Morfitt, commercial chair of Harrogate RUFC said the club are "delighted" to host the event again.

"The last event in 2020 was certainly eye-opening and a bit cold, but also good fun - and that's what it is meant to be, a business fundraiser with a difference," he said.

To sign up for this year's CEO Sleepout in Harrogate, visit the website at: ceosleepoutuk.com/harrogate