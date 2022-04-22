PLANNING chiefs have approved a new food delivery service to operate from the kitchens of a York School to offer “healthy and sustainable” takeaways to customers in the area.

Carr Junior School, in Acomb, has received consent from City of York Council for the service, which would operate outside school hours.

The school, which is part of the South Bank Multi Academies Trust, has formed a partnership with Provenance Stores to form the new service.

A report by council planning staff said a detailed management plan had been submitted as part of the application.

The report said the management plan would ensure the venture on Ostman Road would offer take-aways of certain foods that would not compete against other suppliers in the area.

Menus would be designed with existing facilities in mind, not needing any extra odour extraction. They would be delivered quietly using ordinary bicycles or electric powered scooters.

The plan said the delivery operation would begin from 3pm after school staff left. Orders would be despatched from 6pm to 10pm, with all delivery vehicles returned and locked away by 10:30pm.

The application originally sought breakfast deliveries between 8am and 10am at weekends and mentioned staff leaving the site for midnight.

But the council report said this was seen as “unacceptable on amenity grounds” as it was close to nearby properties.

Similarly, details about machinery background noise were also sought by the council.

The approval says permitted use is between 3pm to 10.30pm Mondays to Fridays, 8am to 10am Saturdays and not at all on Sundays or Bank Holidays to “safeguard the amenities of local residents.

A start is only also only allowed when details of proposed electric scooter charging points have been supplied to “secure the use of sustainable travel modes.”

When the plans were announced in January, Provenance promised a “community-focused” alternative to existing takeaways in the area with “healthy and sustainable” food through “supportive” staff.

Provenance aims to employ six kitchen staff to use both the school kitchens for the service, prioritising the use of the secondary kitchen. The canteen area at the school would be used by the firm as a packaging area for the three new delivery drivers to collect the food for distribution.

Ingredients for the food offered by the new service will be sourced locally where possible and packaging will be recyclable, reusable or biodegradable.

As part of the plan, for every meal sold, Provenance staff will donate a meal to disadvantaged pupils in low-income countries. Provenance employees also plan to run free cooking classes and demonstrations for pupils at Carr Junior School.

Adam Cooper, chief executive of South Bank Multi Academies Trust, also said: “We are excited to be able to support local enterprises within our community.

"Hopefully, as well as a business venture, we’ll get the opportunity to involve our pupils in some enriching activities. We’re hoping that this can be a great opportunity.”