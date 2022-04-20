McDonald’s has introduced daily deals for its customers including money off popular menu items such as Chicken Selects and a Triple Cheeseburger.

The McDonald’s App is revealing deals every day throughout April by taking part in games.

We are now well into April and the deals continue for a third week.

Customers can redeem offers by playing games such as Popping Balloon, Jack-in-a-Box, Pinata, and Party Poppers.

McDonald’s is giving customers the chance to redeem a variety of offers every day in April. Here’s what you can expect this week.

On Tuesday April 19, you can grab the Sweet Chilli Chicken One or the Spicy Veggie One for £1.49 each.

Three Chicken Selects are discounted to £1.49 on Wednesday April 20 and a Triple Cheeseburger or Vegetable Deluxe is available for 99p each on the same day.

On Thursday April 21, customers can enjoy 10% off menu items and on Friday April 22, six Chicken McNuggets can be bought for just 99p.

It doesn’t stop there though as the deals go into the weekend too.

Saturday April 23 will see the McPlant become available for 99p and when customers spend £15, they can save £5 on Sunday April 24.

How to redeem McDonald’s weekly offers in April 2022

If you’d like to take advantage of the offers available at McDonald’s, here’s how you can.

All the deals are available via the McDonald’s App and it can be downloaded here if you haven’t already done so.

Customers can visit restaurants for walk-in and takeaway orders and the App allows for them to place orders via the Drive-thru, McDelivery and Click & Serve.

The lunchtime menu at McDonald’s is available daily from 11am.

Terms and conditions can be found via the McDonald’s website here.