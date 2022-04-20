CLIMATE change activists from York have been arrested during protests in London.

The Extinction Rebellion York (XR York) joined thousands of climate activists to take part in mass protests on the streets of London.

Activists urged the government to stop investing in fossil fuels, inviting supporters to ‘just sit down’ on major routes and bridges across the city to block traffic.

In a final mass action on Sunday afternoon, activists scaled Marble Arch to drape huge banner across the middle of the tourist attraction.

Throughout the week, members from XR York blocked bridges, joined marches and glued themselves to government departments as part of the wider international group’s call to stop funding fossil fuels.

Dr Abi Perrin was arrested as part of an action by XR Scientists, in which scientists glued themselves and scientific papers to the Government Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. The action was a response to the government’s recent energy strategy.

Dr Abi Perrin, member of XR York and a biology researcher at the University of York, has been planning and carrying out actions with XR Scientists, the branch of XR dedicated to understanding and communicating the science behind climate collapse and recovery.

Speaking before the event, Dr Perrin said: “I hope that by being here with thousands of others, we can raise awareness, put pressure on a government who are failing us, and make connections that will help us build the fairer, brighter future we want to see.”

Following the national rebellion, York activists will host a community awareness raising event on May 7 at Priory Street Centre. The free event, ‘Unheard Voices’, features speakers from across the world who are working on, or actively impacted by, climate issues.

Laura Cox, member of XR York, said: “In London we put forward the clear message that we need to stop using dead fuels.

“Back in York, we want to build local connections and help people understand what climate change really means, which is why we’re hosting Unheard Voices.”

Actions will continue in the capital for the next coming weekends.