A HOSPICE is inviting keen walkers to take part in a new three peak challenge in June to support patient care.
Saint Catherine’s Hospice has launched a brand new 18km sponsored walk - the Scarborough Three Peaks – which will take place on Sunday June 12 to raise money for the hospice.
Participants will start at the hospice in Throxenby Lane, Scarborough and trek around 11 miles, passing Scarborough Castle, Oliver’s Mount and Jacob’s Mount and back to the hospice. It will take around six hours to complete.
There will be a team of Saint Catherine’s staff on the walk who will be guiding participants along the way.
Susan Stephenson, communications and marketing manager, said: "We wanted to create a new event for our supporters and with such a beautiful and varied route right on our doorstep, we thought the Scarborough Three Peaks would be ideal.
"We hope to see lots of supporters new and old on the day – and we will be there to cheer you on."
Registration for the event is £20, which will include refreshments on the route and a Saint Catherine’s t-shirt. Participants are asked to raise at least £100 in sponsorship.
To sign up to take part, visit the Saint Catherine's website.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here