PLANNING chiefs have spelled out the detailed reports that must be made as part of plans for a ‘garden village’ on the edge of York.

The move follows the Galtres Garden Village Development Company seeking a ‘scoping opinion’ from City of York Council in February as it pushes ahead with its aims.

The company, made up of local landowners and consultants, has ambitions to build around 1700 homes, including a continuing care retirement village of 350 homes north of the A1237 York Outer Ring Road.

If approved, there would also be associated infrastructure works, open space, country park, primary school, community facilities and local retail.

A report by City of York planning staff says an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is needed to ‘clarify’ the main impacts of the development. It notes the 92.7ha site east of Earswick village is not in a ‘sensitive’ area bit neither is it allocated for development in the Draft Local Plan.

The EIA has been ‘scoped’ taking into consideration the following potential impacts, Natural Resources, Waste, Pollution, Human Health, Water resources, Biodiversity, Landscape & visual, Heritage, Transport, Land use, Land / climate, Cumulative and effects on nearby areas.

The report also seeks details on potential impacts on local nature sites such as Strensall Common, calling for the development to meet government policies in developing a “Biodiversity Net Gain” by improving wildlife habitats.

A desk-based assessment, geophysical survey and archaeological evaluation will be required to cover the archaeology of the area.

The report also noted: “Significant effects on the highways network [are] anticipated due to the amount of development proposed and its location.”

It said: “The proposed development is likely to generate 810 two-way trips in the morning peak period and 798 two-way trips in the evening peak period.”

It sought for measures to mitigate the extra traffic generated with assessments looking at walking, cycling and horseriding.

“Measures to promote sustainable travel should be specific and evidenced as deliverable,” it said.

“The plan should confirm that high-speed internet connections and office space will be provided to ensure that working from home is a viable option to reduce the need to travel in peak periods.”

The impact of dualling the outer ring road should be also considered, Phase 1 of which is expected in the timeframe of the village development. The impact on the A64 Hopgrove junction improvement also requires consideration, though there is no funding or construction in place for it.

The report added the impact of traffic from the scheme on the nearby Selby and Ryedale Districts should also be considered as part of the EIA.

Neither the report or the application gave a timeframe for the development, or when plans may be submitted.

A proposal for the village was first put forward in 2017, but was met with opposition as York Outer MP Julian Sturdy brandied it "foolhardy", and the then council leader David Carr said it would not be included in the Local Plan.