A MAN who assaulted a member of rail staff has been jailed.

Philip Ralph Longstaff, 50, of no fixed abode, was found guilty of assault and a public order offence of threatening behaviour at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, April 6, and was jailed for six weeks as part of an overall 42 week sentence for other offences.

He was also ordered to pay compensation of £50.

The court heard how on Wednesday, March 16, this year, the victim was alerted to an intoxicated passenger on board a train who had been threatening passengers.

He approached the carriage and witnessed Longstaff threatening to put another passenger through the train window.

The victim, a 61 year old revenue protection officer, separated the pair and asked Longstaff to leave the train at Yarm but he refused.

After he had calmed the situation, the victim then moved through the train to call BTP to ask them to remove Longstaff but heard Longstaff again threaten the man and again asked him to leave the train.

After walking away he turned around to find Longstaff approaching him from behind with a full wine bottle in his hand which he was holding in an aggressive manner. He then attempted to punch the victim with his other hand

The train was held at Northallerton station until police arrived and arrested Longstaff who later denied any recollection of the incident.

Investigating officer PC Taraha Simmons said: “This was a frightening experience for a man who was simply doing his job – attempting to keep the peace and protect other passengers.

“The victim was understandably left shaken by what happened as he felt sure Longstaff was about to hit him around the head or face with the wine bottle.

“Nobody should be made to feel concerned for their safety while travelling on the railway, not least someone who is simply doing their job.

“Longstaff’s custodial sentence reflects the seriousness of these offences.”

“You can report any crime discreetly by using our text number 61016 – save the number to your phone so it’s always there, just in case you ever need it.”