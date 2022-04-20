EMERGENCY services were called in after a girl got stuck up a tree.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out shortly before 6pm last night (April 19) after reports of a child in difficulty behind the Leisure Centre in Northallerton.
A spokesman for the service said: "Northallerton fire crew used a triple extension ladder to rescue a girl who had become stuck while climbing a tree."
