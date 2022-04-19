A would-be murderer has been jailed for 16 years for an "extremely brutal and frightening attack" that nearly killed a woman.

Firearms officers hunted Jack Darrion Sutton in a North Yorkshire town last December.

The 23-year-old had stabbed a young woman many times in domestic violence and left her bleeding as he fled the scene.

Police officers called to the scene gave the victim first aid and raced her to hospital in their van.

She underwent emergency treatment and survived.

While she was fighting for her life, more police officers including firearms officers and in a police helicopter scoured the area for him.

They found him in about an hour and he has been in custody since.

Today at Leeds Crown Court, he was jailed for 16 years with an extended licence of four years.

Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Wright, crime commander of Scarborough and Ryedale police said: “This was an extremely brutal and frightening attack in which the victim was very lucky to escape with her life.

“Sutton now accepts that his actions that night were reprehensible and could have resulted in fatal injuries to the brave victim.

“He now has plenty of time to reflect on this incident and hopefully take on board every opportunity to reform his ways.

“Deserved praise and gratitude also go to our fast-acting response team colleagues who were first on the scene.

“They gave the victim emergency first aid and quickly got her to the hospital in their police van before an ambulance could be dispatched.

“They are a credit to themselves and reflect the proud values and traditions of North Yorkshire Police officers and staff.”

Sutton, of Mount View Avenue, Scarborough pleaded guilty to attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

He carried out the murderous attack at 11.30pm on Friday December 10 in Scarborough.

He stabbed the 23-year-old woman many times on her face, arms and chest.

Police officers who answered the 999 call, stemmed the bleeding and took her to Scarborough Hospital using their blue lights to clear the road.

She was transferred to Hull Royal Infirmary when she underwent emergency treatment.

Back at the scene, officers were starting a firearms operation and search. They called up a police helicopter to help.

Just over an hour later, Sutton was found in a back garden in his home street, half an mile from the place where he nearly killed the woman.