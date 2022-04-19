THERE are reports coming in of a crash on a main road through a York suburb.
Drivers are being asked to try and avoid Gale Lane in Acomb after reports of a crash.
Motorists are asked to find alternate routes if possible.
It's not known if anyone has been injured in the crash.
More to follow.
