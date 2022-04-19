A RESIDENTIAL development opportunity with potential for five new detached properties is for sale near York.
Hall Farm in Main Street, Shipton By Beningbrough, just north of York, is on the market with full planning permission for three barn conversions and two detached homes.
The approved scheme offers about 8,816 sq ft of accommodation in about 0.84 acres of land.
The development also features enclosed gardens and parking.
The site is behind the Grade II listed Hall Farm which is being sold separately.
The tender deadline is Friday, April 22. The price is available upon request. For further details, contact Sibel Arzulu, at Preston Baker, the selling agent.
