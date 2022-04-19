A MAIN road in a York village is partially blocked after a crash.

Drivers are being asked to try and avoid The Village in Strensall in York after a crash.

The road is currently partially blocked with slow moving traffic.

Drivers are being asked to find alternate routes if possible.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called tot he scene shortly after 4.20pm.

A service spokesperson said: "Crews attended a two vehicle road traffic accident.

"One man was trapped and crews released him using specialist tools."

More to follow.