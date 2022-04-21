A PLOT of land in York is being sold at auction.
The site is in Surtees Street, off Burton Stone Lane, and has a guide price of £60,000 to £70,000.
The development opportunity has detailed planning consent for a two-storey detached property, with a private walled courtyard. A full set of plans is available on request from the selling agent.
The vacant building plot would suit a self-build project and is a 'rare opportunity' to acquire such a prime residential development site, says Stephensons, the marketing agent.
"The new dwelling would provide ideal accommodation for first time buyers, young professionals or would make a superb investment or holiday let."
The plot, which is freehold, goes on sale by public auction on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 6pm at York Auction Centre.
The site is in a quiet side street close to shops, with quick and easy access to York Hospital and the city centre.
Viewings are by appointment only, and interested parties should register their details with Stephensons, 17 Colliergate, York.
The successful bidder at auction will be expected to pay a 10 per cent deposit to exchange contracts.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here