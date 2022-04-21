A ROYAL Army Medical Corps Captain, currently stationed in York, has been running 3-miles a day since May 2020 to raise money for SSAFA and won't stop until his 30th birthday in November.
Captt Seesun Gurung, 29, originally from Aldershot, began his quest in May 2020 and aims to carry on until November 12- some 925 days, whatever the weather.
Seesun, who completed the Fleet Half Marathon in March, says he was inspired to do this after witnessing the amazing work that SSAFA does for the Armed Forces community.
He said, “I saw the work that SSAFA was doing to help the Nepalese community during the lockdown; seeing that SSAFA had donated electronic equipment to the more vulnerable, isolated and older members of the Gurkha community struck a chord with me and I immediately knew that SSAFA would be the charity that I would do the charity fundraiser for”.
To help Seesun raise money for SSAFA go to justgiving/seesun-gurung
