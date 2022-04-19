A POPULAR farm shop, whose egg restaurant has become a go-to destination, has plans to create a dedicated dog walking area.
Minskip Farm Shop, at Yolk Farm in Boroughbridge, was taken on by husband and wife team Ben and Emma Mosey back in 2017, and the business launched more than 50 years ago.
Now they have submitted plans to Harrogate Borough Council to turn land next to the shop in to a walking and activity area.
The area, which is south west of the farm shop, would be fenced off and open during daylight hours, such as 5am until 10pm in the summer.
In a planning statement, they said: “The growth in popularity and demand at Minskip farm, alongside the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, has led to a growing need to increase and diversify their commercial offering to continue meeting local needs and employing more local people.
“The proposed dog walking/activity field will contribute a new revenue stream for a nationally recognised and locally cherished business, whilst providing local people with a safe and secure area to walk and train their dogs.”
Harrogate Borough Council will consider the application in due course.
