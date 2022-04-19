The MP for the North Yorkshire village where the Government plans to build an asylum reception centre has called for a meeting with the Home Secretary.
Priti Patel announced last week that the former RAF base in Linton-on-Ouse will be used for the centre as she unveiled the Government's controversial immigration proposals.
Kevin Hollinrake, the MP for Thirsk and Malton, said it is a small village and the base is in its middle.
He said: "There are understandable concerns from local people that this is not the appropriate place for such a reception centre."
And he urged the Home Secretary to meet him to discuss the issue.
"Absolutely," she said, as she pledged to meet him.
The exchange happened as Ms Patel gave a statement to the House of Commons about her plans to send some migrants on a one-way ticket to Rwanda in eastern Africa.
The proposal has raised a storm of protest from refugee organisations and the opposition parties.
There have also been suggestions it will be challenged in the courts.
Ms Patel said the policy is legal and is necessary to deter people smugglers and that it is aimed at breaking up smuggling gangs.
