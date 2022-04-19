TWO industry professionals have launched a new business focusing on property development, investment, construction, and asset management.

Property developer Thomas Shotton and chartered surveyor Sam Colley, owner of Ousebank Consultancy, have set up Artium Group in Harrogate.

Subsidiary businesses include Artium Investments, Artium Construction and Artium Asset Management.

Sam said: “Artium and its team have a strong track record of property development and consultancy, with previous total gross development value’s exceeding £200m and an extensive property portfolio that we are excited to reposition to meet current demand."

Operating initially in Yorkshire and the Humber, he said they had made made a positive start, with projects totalling almost £30m GDV.

These include two residential conversion schemes, a leisure conversion with rooftop in Harrogate and a residential new-build scheme in York.

Artium has an acquisitions target totalling between £20m and £30m in its first year with longer term plans to build a diverse investment portfolio.

Thomas said: “As property continues to be a sector of choice for investment, ongoing e-commerce growth and well-located industrial developments continue to drive opportunities, while city centre mixed-use regeneration is on the rise.

“We are also seeing a cultural shift towards a more ‘ethical consumer’, rather than as a niche market segmentation.

"Therefore, companies with a robust sustainability strategy that encompasses environmental, social, governance, alongside the addition of smart technology, will receive greater traction from investors who seek long-term value, and occupiers who are drawn to eco-friendly features.

“Artium is primed to take advantage of these trends. With a focus on innovation, quality, and the end user always a priority, our investment strategy is at the heart of everything we do, every development we deliver and every building we transform."

He added: “We are open to new private investment and are seeking to bring in institutional investment to scale our pipeline and portfolio."

He said they had appointed a core team of professionals and partners, including a legal team, accountants, tax advisors, agents, and the design team.

Thomas said two non-executive directors and an executive assistant would be joining the Artium Group imminently, followed by a further non-executive director later this year.

Artium Construction expect to appoint two director and shareholders shortly and a senior professional will be joining the Artium Asset Management team in the near future.