TWO men have been arrested following a burglary.
North Yorkshire Police say jewellery, watches and military badges were stolen during a burglary at a home in Box Hill, Scarborough, on Saturday, April 16, between 11am and 2pm.
Two men in their 40s were arrested as part of the investigation.
One was released following further enquiries, and the other has been released under investigation, meaning enquiries are ongoing.
Anyone with information that could help the investigation, including CCTV or dashcam footage from the area at the time, should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for the investigation Hub, Scarborough.
Alternatively, you can email investigationhubscarborough@northyorkshire.police.uk with any information quoting ref 12220064143 .
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
