THE vast majority of parents have got their child in to their first choice primary school in York.
Primary school admission figures for entry in September show that 95.5 per cent or 1,579 York children, have been given their first preference of school.
City of York Council’s figures published today (April 19) show that 99.2 per cent of pupils got one of their five preferences.
All the 109 pupils who applied for a place at York’s junior schools (from Year 3) got their first choice.
Parents who applied online can find out where their child has been allocated a place by logging into their parent portal account here today.
Parents who made written applications will receive a letter confirming their admission arrangements. Anyone who didn’t receive their first choice of school will also receive written information.
The total size of the cohort starting school in September 2022 is 1,654 pupils, compared to 1,753 last year.
Councillor Ian Cuthbertson, executive member for education, said: “Starting primary school is a very exciting milestone and I wish all these young people the very best. I’m delighted that so many children will be able to attend their first choice of primary school this year.”
Any parent whose children may be eligible for free school meals – one of a number of benefits that come with applying for the pupil premium – should apply through their online account.
