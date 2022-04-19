POLICE chased a vehicle driving dangerously around North Yorkshire.

A silver VW Gold car was seen driving erratically in the Foreshore Road and Marine Drive area of Scarborough, on Saturday, April 16, at 6pm.

Occupants of the car were seen hanging out of the windows and also got out of the car on several occasions and made threats of violence to members of the public.

North Yorkshire Police officers attempted to stop the car on the A171 near The Flask Inn, but it made off and collided with another car.

That same evening the car was seen in Pickering, where Road Policing Officers followed it to the A64.

The car again made off and it was pursued towards York where a stinger brought it to a stop.

Two men, aged 37 and 23, both occupants of the car, were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences.

Both men have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Any witnesses who have not already contacted police and saw the car being driven either on Scarborough seafront, the A171 or A64, is asked to get in touch.

In addition, anyone with any dashcam footage of the car or anyone who was involved in an altercation with the occupants, is asked to get in touch.

Dial 101, press 2 and ask to speak to TC Mark Patterson or email mark.patterson@northyorkshire.police.uk