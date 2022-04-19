A RAPIDLY expanding firm whose clients include Morrisons, Asda and Eddie Stobart has bought a personal protective equipment company for £3 million.

North Yorkshire business supplies company Corporate Trade Supplies (CTS) UK has bought Safeguard Supplies in a “game-changing” deal.

The transaction will enable the Northallerton-based CTS to rapidly expand its business, allowing the company to deal directly with factories in the Far East.

Howard Gill, managing director of CTS UK, said: “This is a tremendously significant, game-changing deal for us. The acquisition of Safeguard Supplies enables us to expand into healthcare and to become the largest importer of health and safety products from China in Yorkshire.

“This will mean we will be playing a crucial role in helping the country to recover from the global pandemic by providing healthcare equipment across the UK. We will now be servicing the retail, food manufacturing, healthcare and hospitality sectors, which is an exciting new dimension for our business and our brand.

“It is important not to underestimate the importance of this deal in the on-going expansion of CTS UK. It is absolutely crucial to the company’s swift and exciting evolution. We estimate that Safeguard Supplies, which will operate under the CTS UK umbrella, will have a turnover of £10 million within three years.”

AJ Swinbank, the founder and chairman of CTS UK, said: “I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved at CTS UK during the past two years, under the energetic and inspired leadership of managing director Howard Gill. Howard’s vision, passion and expertise has enabled the company to expand rapidly and successfully, culminating in the Safeguard Supplies deal. This unlikely to be our last acquisition this year as we look to expand our production arm of the business and tighten control of our supply chains.

“The success of CTS UK has seen us expand into new premises in Northallerton and create much-need quality and sustainable jobs in North Yorkshire. We are planning to recruit at least 20 more staff in the next couple of years, with overall turnover targeted to reach £50m by 2027.

“We believe that independent, flexible and forward-looking companies such as ours hold the key to the country’s future prosperity and we will continue to work exceptionally hard to build on our success so far.”

Mr Gill said: “Our diverse sectors include PPE, uniform, consumables, warehousing and fulfilment. We are looking to grow through e-commerce channels, offering warehousing and fulfilment. With online retail booming, we are now looking to maximise sales opportunities across all sectors of our business.”

CTS UK’s clients include Frasers Group, WS Transport, Morrisons, Asda, Eddie Stobart, Heck, Wolseley and HC One.