THE Press has looked back on the moment Tom Cruise left onlookers starstruck as he filmed in a North Yorkshire location.
A year ago today (April 20), the Hollywood star was on the set filming for the new 'Mission: Impossible' film in the village of Levisham on the North York Moors near Pickering, which appeared to involve the use of a modified train and tracks.
He was flanked by an entourage as he made his way across the set on Tuesday – wearing a face mask, navy blue roll-neck sweater, trousers and boots.
Cruise, whose screen credits include the Top Gun and Jack Reacher films, was seen clambering on top of a carriage while apparently filming a stunt.
In one image, he appeared to be joined by a female co-star wearing a grey suit.
Cruise had earlier arrived on a helicopter, and a logistics base was set up some 20 minutes away from the film set.
Kevin Hollinrake, MP for Thirsk and Malton, said: “I’m delighted to hear that Tom Cruise is filming in Levisham.
“I am certain he will get a warm Yorkshire welcome and the film, when it is released, will show the rest of the world how privileged we are to live and work in such a beautiful area. I look forward to seeing it."
The actor had been working on the new film, reprising the role of spy Ethan Hunt alongside Hayley Atwell. Production of Mission: Impossible 7, from Paramount Pictures, suffered a number of delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.
