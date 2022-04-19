POLLINATION experts are creating a buzz in farming with their innovative devices which listen to insects.

York-based AgriSound, which specialises in insect conservation and pollination, has installed a number of devices at Dyson Farming’s Carrington site in the UK.

The equipment combines acoustic technology and environmental sensors to monitor bee and other pollinator populations remotely through an app available on any smart device.

These low-cost monitoring systems have been developed by scientists to interpret nature’s noises to help maintain and maximise pollination, necessary for the survival of future pollinators, farms, gardens and the planet.

Founded in 2020, AgriSound has installed new trial devices on the Carrington site, which will feature in Dyson Farming’s industrial-scale strawberry glass houses and across their fields.

The biodiversity experts are now working with Dyson Farming to monitor the presence of bees and other pollinators on their site.

This is another significant step for AgriSound, widening its influence in the UK having recently installed a number of devices in Spain for Innocent Drinks.

Edward Ford, technical agronomist of Dyson Farming, said: “As soon as we spoke to the team at Agrisound we were impressed by their passion for tackling the challenges of biodiversity and by their innovative methods of achieving this; it very much aligns with our ethos.

“We see farming as an investment back into the world’s natural assets and advanced methods of agriculture is the key to a sustainable future.

"These innovative devices installed at Carrington will act as a valuable tool for us to learn about the health of the environment in our greenhouses and fields for pollination, which remains a vital cog in helping our ecosystem thrive.

"We also look forward to contributing to the future development of this technology."

Casey Woodward, founder of AgriSound and one of the government’s Young Innovators of the Year 2020/21, said: “It’s terrific to be able to partner with Dyson Farming and trial our devices on one of their sites.

"Dyson Farming shares our passion for promoting the merits of the natural environment and implementing the monitoring technology will help us gain a good understanding of the health of pollinators on such big commercial landscapes.

“I have no doubt that this will be hugely beneficial in helping us understand the optimal setting for pollination in a farming environment, which, in turn, will play a big part in our wider efforts to protect our declining insect population and boost biodiversity.

“This is another exciting project we’re a part of and we’re looking forward to seeing the results and increasing awareness of the wider challenges facing biodiversity around the world.”