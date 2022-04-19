COUNCILLORS will make a fresh attempt next week to debate and vote on a motion to remove Prince Andrew's Honorary Freedom of the City of York.
An extraordinary meeting of City of York Council - which will also see a motion to adopt Lviv in Ukraine as York’s sister city - will take place at 6pm on Wednesday April 27 at York Racecourse.
The motion about the Duke was originally scheduled to be discussed on March 24 but the meeting was postponed following protests that it was going to be held online, after a number of councillors had tested positive for Covid.
The Honorary Freedom, bestowed to recognise notable service by distinguished people, has previously been given to the Duke of Wellington, Sir Winston Churchill and Dame Judi Dench and was handed to Prince Andrew in 1987.
But Cllr Darryll Smalley, executive member for culture, who proposed the motion, said last month that allegations levelled at him as well as his associations with convicted abusers were 'incredibly serious and cannot be ignored,' and the title was 'no longer appropriate.'
He said the next logical step would be for Buckingham Palace and the Government to remove his Duke of York title and end his connection to York.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel