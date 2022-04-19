AN ATTEMPTED burglary was thwarted when the resident returned home.
North Yorkshire Police are investigating an attempted burglary in Scarborough, which happened on Trafalgar Street West on Saturday, April 16, just after 2pm.
The offenders left the address after being distubed, and ran in the direction of Dean Road, then onto Tennyson Avenue.
North Yorkshire Police would like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or dash cam footage covering the area, or anyone who may have witnessed the incident or noticed anyone acting suspiciously around the time of the incident.
Please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for the investigation hub, Scarborough.
Alternatively, you can email investigationhubscarborough@northyorkshire.police.uk with any information quoting ref 12220064169.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220064169.
