A WANTED York man has now been arrested.
As reported in The Press last week, North Yorkshire Police issued an appeal to locate Aaron Phillips, 31, who was wanted after being recalled to prison due to a breach of his licence conditions.
He had originally been convicted for burglary and also had a previous conviction of assaulting a police officer.
He has now been arrested and is in custody.
