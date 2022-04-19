A DRIVER, who was going down a road the wrong way in York, failed to stop after crashing into a taxi.
At around 9pm on Sunday April 2, a silver Volkswagen Polo was driven the wrong way out of Micklegate Bar.
At the junction of Nunnery Lane, Micklegate and Blossom Street it collided with a taxi, causing damage to both vehicles, before making off at speed along Blossom Street towards Tadcaster Road.
The Volkswagen Polo driver did not stop and exchange details with the other driver. Despite investigations, the driver has yet to be identified.
If you can help, contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 685 Hepworth. You can also email Ben.Hepworth@northyorkshire.police.uk
