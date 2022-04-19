A GROUP were attacked during a violent incident in York at the weekend - and suffered facial injuries.
The incident happened in Stuart Road, Acomb at around 11.30pm on Friday (April 15).
A group of two women and six men attacked three victims - a man in his 50s and two teenagers, both male, North Yorkshire Police officers said.
All suffered facial injuries and needed medical attention.
The attackers are described as being approximately 19 to 20 years old and were last seen walking up Gale Lane towards the Lidl store.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 652 Pirrie. You can also email Natalie.pirrie@northyorkshire.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12220063910 when passing on information.
