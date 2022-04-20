THE removal of benches in York city centre to make way for commercial events has gone too far and could be driving people away, according to a councillor and a business leader.

Conservative group leader Paul Doughty said St Sampson’s Square was particularly notable for having no benches whatsoever, adding that Parliament Street also has fewer benches than it used to.

Cllr Doughty said: “On recent visits to the city centre, I have been struck by the wholly inadequate provision of street benches, let alone the worsening standard of public toilet provision.

“Some people are lucky enough to be able to afford to go and sit out at a bar or restaurant or beer garden, but a lot of residents can’t do that and probably less so now the cost of living is increasing.

“Visitors need to sit as well, but if we don’t do this for residents, they are just going to shop in other towns.”

York High Street Forum chair David Skaith has been pushing the council to “get the basics right in the city”.

He said that benches and other street furniture had been removed to make way for events which generate cash for the council.

“The city needs to make money and we do need a balance,” he added. “But the balance at the minute in the city centre has gone very much towards use of space rented out for festivals and things and not thinking enough about the local community.

“We want a community space that provides seating, toilets and respite. It’s so important to the local economy because by providing those basics, it keeps people in the city for longer.”

Cllr Paul Doughty

Cllr Doughty agreed, adding: “It can’t be at the expense of residents all the time – they’ve got the balance completely wrong in that respect.”

Mr Skaith did praise council officers for recent work they had done with them to identify where to put more bins, however.

Cllr Doughty added that benches were even more important now that blue badge holders are not able to park in the city’s footstreets.

“I find it astounding that there is the double-whammy of not even one single street bench in the whole of St Sampson’s Square,” he added.

James Gilchrist, director for planning, environment and transport at City of York Council, said: “The executive decision session held in November 2021 stated that the council will look to increase the seating in York city centre.

“It was agreed that additional seating would be provided at key points along routes in to and around the city centre and the locations would be developed and co-designed with the disability groups.

“The timescale for this project is summer 2022 and the council is committed to delivering it as planned.”