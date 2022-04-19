A MAN was assaulted in an unprovoked attack at a York hotel.

A man was assaulted at the Grand Hotel in York, on Saturday, April 9, at 7.15pm.

North Yorkshire Police are trying to identify a man pictured on CCTV.

York Press: Released CCTV image of man Picture: North Yorkshire PoliceReleased CCTV image of man Picture: North Yorkshire Police

Anyone who recognises the man, pictured below, or has information that could help the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 1723 Bower.

You can also email Lauren.Bower@northyorkshire.police.uk.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220060171.