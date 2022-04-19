THREE children were attacked by a group of teenagers.
North Yorkshire Police is asking anyone who has seen a video of three children being assaulted by a group of teenagers in Selby to get in touch with them.
A police spokesman said: "The children, aged seven, eight and nine, were walking a dog when they were approached by three older boys.
"The teenagers assaulted and threatened the children.
"The incident took place on a field behind Flaxley Road allotments between 1pm and 2.30pm on Wednesday, April 13.
"The suspects are said to have been wearing tracksuits and balaclavas and riding bikes. It is also suspected that one of them may have videoed the incident on his phone.
"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"In particular, officers are appealing for information about the identity of the suspects and the video that may have been taken."
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC1408 Gould.
You can also email alice.gould@northyorkshire.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220062438.
