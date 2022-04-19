A STOLEN pet dog has now been reunited with his family.
The Press previously reported that Archie, a seven-year-old red cocker spaniel, was taken in a burglary at his home in the Leyburn area during the early hours of Friday, April 8.
Thieves broke in to an outbuilding and left with the dog at sometime between 1am and 6am.
North Yorkshire Police has confirmed today (April 19) that the stolen dog was reunited with his family over the weekend.
Officers have thanked everyone, including the media, who shared their appeal to help reunite Archie with his family and said that 'Your support makes all the difference with our appeals'.
In the meantime, the force’s investigation is still ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the burglary and they’re not able to share any further details at this stage.
If you have any information that can help their investigation, please email james.bowie@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101.
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Please quote reference number 12220059137 when providing details.
