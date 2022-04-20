A BEDMAKER has become the UK’s largest grower of industrial hemp after expanding into new farmland in North Yorkshire.

Fifth-generation family firm, Harrison Spinks, is investing in its hemp production to support its growth and sustainability plans.

The new farmland in Ryther which spans 80 acres will be used to increase the company’s production to more than 1,000 tonnes of hemp straw annually.

Liam McPartland with the Harrison Spinks’ hemp harvest.

Established in 1840, the company manufactures luxury mattresses under the Harrison Spinks, Somnus, and Spink & Edgar brands.

It acquired a farm at Hornington Manor, in Bolton Percy, near York, in 2009 to rear sheep and grow natural materials such as hemp for its mattress fillings, and has been moving towards a sustainable future ever since.

Hemp fibre, one of the strongest natural fibres, is a key component of the company’s mattresses, and is used in Harrison Spinks’ luxurious fillings, known for its fresh and extremely absorbent properties. Antimicrobial hemp fibre is a superior mattress filling.

Known to have environmental benefits, hemp absorbs more CO2 per hectare in its growth cycle than any other forest or commercial crop.

Richard Essery, director of sustainability and innovation at Harrison Spink, said: “Acquiring the new farmland will be an incredible asset to the business and will allow us to continue producing luxury mattresses in the most environmentally-responsible way possible.

“In addition to furthering our hemp production, we are conducting a biodiversity survey across all our farmland to assess the best environmental use of our land.

"As our business grows, we look forward to furthering our on-going sustainable efforts.”

The company also owns a sustainable forest in Sand Hutton near York which provides wood for its divans, and it has worked with British Steel to develop a lighter spring pad which makes mattresses lighter - using less raw material and saving on transport costs.

Harrison Spinks' unique spring technology and natural fillings have both been recognised with three Queen's awards for enterprise in innovation, sustainable development and international trade.

The waste products from hemp processing are shiv and dust, which Harrison Spinks sells as animal bedding and briquettes which are burnt as biofuel.

The biofuel is used for the Harrison Spinks farm’s biomass boiler and the remaining briquettes are sold externally.