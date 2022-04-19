THE petrol and diesel prices in York have seen a slight increase again from last week.
The Press reported last week that most expensive place to fill up was at Poppleton SF Connect on Boroughbridge Road, which was 161.9p for unleaded and 177.9p for diesel.
This week, the most expensive is at Co-op on Great North Way, at 162.9p for unleaded and 177.9p for diesel.
However, the cheapest petrol prices have stayed the same, while the diesel prices have decreased, reducing by 6p at Morrisons, Foss Island Road.
Fuel prices soared to a record high due the unreliability of supply amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Last month, Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced in the Spring Budget that fuel duty would be cut by 5p.
The cheapest petrol and diesel stations in York:
- Morrisons, Foss Island Road, 155.7p unleaded, 170.7p diesel
- Tesco Extra, Tadcaster Road, 155.9p unleaded, 172.9p diesel
- Sainsbury's, Monks Cross Drive, 155.9p unleaded, 173.9p diesel
- Tesco Extra, Stirling Road, 155.9p unleaded, 172.9p diesel
- Asda, Monks Cross, 158.7p unleaded, 172.7p diesel
- Jorvik SF Connect, Lawrence Street, 159.9p unleaded, 179.9p diesel
- Shell York Service Station, Hull Road, 159.9p unleaded, 176.9p diesel
- Shell Hull Road Service Station, Hull Road, 159.9p unleaded, 177.9p diesel
- London Bridge SF Connect, Tadcaster Road, 159.9p unleaded, 176.9p diesel
- Jet Station Garage, Station Road, 159.9p unleaded, 171.9p diesel
