Northallerton library is abuzz with the sound of excited youngsters who are enjoying the features of the newly-refurbished children’s area.

The new layout allows children to read in a cosy hideaway or sit under a large tree which is lined with brightly coloured comfortable seating.

Mobile shelving has been added to enable flexible use of the space for events and activities, including the popular weekly story times and half-term craft and theatre sessions.

The library has also benefitted from a £3,000 of reading material including picture books, board books and audio books, as well as popular junior fiction and non-fiction titles.

Libraries manager Chrys Mellor said: “We are delighted with the new-look children’s area. It is designed to bring the outdoors inside through the central tree feature with graphic panels and green carpet to create a restful space.

“The bright colours provide a modern feel and the hideaway, sofas and cubes aim to encourage children and families to linger for longer with a book in hand. It’s already having the desired effect, as the new reading materials are already flying off the shelves!”

Jane Jackson took her sons Dominic and Rowen to an Easter-themed craft session during the school holidays. “The space has been transformed,” she said. “My boys love the tree and reading in the cubby hole. The colours are so bright and there are lots of places to sit.

“We will enjoy this space when we visit to borrow books and take part in some of the fun activities on offer.”

Alongside the refurbishment, Northallerton library has been accredited as a breastfeeding-friendly venue. It is promoting a welcoming and supportive environment for women to breastfeed; hoping to encourage more young families to visit and join the library.