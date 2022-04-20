AN EXACT replica in miniature of a rare table has been specially made for a country house in North Yorkshire.
The replica of a rare Chippendale table has been gifted to Newby Hall in Ripon. The name ‘Chippendale’ is a byword for fine quality furniture making all over the world and the table is a copy of the 1775 original housed in the Tapestry Room, which was stolen in 2007 and recovered four years later.
Made by expert miniature cabinetmaker Geoffrey Wonnacott, the Pembroke table faithfully replicates Newby’s original twin-leaf occasional table and is made of inlaid rosewood.
It was commissioned by private collector Jane Fiddick for her Georgian Adam-style dollshouse, the interiors of which were inspired by Newby Hall.
Jane said: "Stately homes have had a tough time over the last couple of years, so I’m delighted to be able to support them in anyway I can and to see the pleasure that our dollshouse collection continues to give to visitors."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here