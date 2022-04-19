To help celebrate the Platinum Jubilee, Iceland has partnered with The Big Jubilee lunch to offer a huge range to cater for anticipated celebrations up and down the country.

The Big Lunch, run by the charity Eden Project, is an annual get together, connecting people that encourage friendlier, safer neighbourhoods where people start to share more – from conversations and ideas, to skills and resources, and, for some, it ignites a passion for doing more good things where they live.

Iceland is in its second year supporting The Big Lunch and this year is dedicated to encouraging 1,000 of its stores to support chosen charity Action for Children and host Big Lunches as fundraisers.

Iceland Platinum Jubilee Party Food

The Big Jubilee Lunch Party Food Range

In this 3 for £5 offer, customers can choose from a selection of party foods. Including the likes of Sticky Chicken Skewers (£2.00, 181g), Mini Quiche Selection (£2.00, 12pk) and Tempura King Prawns (£2.00, 130g), there’ll be something for everyone.

As well as this, Iceland has created unique party food items that are fit for the occasion itself, including:

Jubilee Chicken Crowns are truly fit for a Queen. It consists of crown-shaped, tender, juicy chicken pieces coated in golden, crispy breadcrumbs – the most regal of bitesize party foods.

(Iceland)

Also on the menu is Luxury Coronation Chicken & Rice. What would Jubilee celebrations be without the inclusion of a dish that heralds a truly royal background? Lay it out for the partygoers to revel in its iconic combination of spices, almonds and raisins.

As well as frozen party foods, Iceland is brimming with an array of chilled items for hosts that wish to simply pop them on the buffet tables, straight from their fridges, including:

Jubilee Big Lunch Breaded Ham (£3.00, 360g)

Jubilee Large Pork Pie (£4.00, 1pk)

Coronation Chicken Snack Rolls (£2.00, 300g)

Coronation Chicken Bites (£2.00, 144g)

Coronation Chicken Sandwich Filler (£2.00, 400g)

Coronation Chicken Mini Fillets (£2.00, 180g)

The Big Jubilee Lunch £1 Value Range

And if you want to save even more, then the £1 Lunch Value Range will see you pick up a range of mouth watering snacks for just £1 each.

The range includes stapes such as the Thin and Crispy Double Pepperoni Pizza and countless other pizza variations and flavours for Italian food enthusiasts.

What would a buffet be without bowls stacked high with Crisps and Sweets, as well as everyone’s favourite drinks?

Shoppers at Iceland can also grab multipacks such as Walkers Classic Variety Multipack Crisps and bags of everyone’s sweets of choice for as little as £1, such as Haribo Tangfastics Bag to keep costs to a minimum. Whilst bottles of Vimto will set shoppers back by just a £1.

(Iceland)

Iceland’s Rocket Lollies are also on hand to keep partyers cool, alongside its Strawberry and Vanilla Cones and Chocolate and Nut Cones (£1.00, 372g) to ensure the party can finish on a high and continue on a budget.

Platinum Jubilee party decorations

And what is a garden party without the decorations? You can pick up these napkins, plates and more from Iceland (available from May 11):

Mad Party GB Celebration Napkins (£1.00, 20pk)

Mad Party GB Celebration Plates (£1.00, 10pk)

Mad Party GB Celebration Cups (£1.00, 10pk)

Mad Party GB Celebration Paper Straws (£1.00, 20pk)

Mad Party GB Celebration Bunting (£2.00, 3meters)

Mad Party GB Celebration Paper Table cover (£2.00)

The Big Cheesy Jubilee Lunch Range

Iceland’s exclusive range of Cathedral City products are perfect for fans of all things cheesy and the frozen food retailer is adding Cathedral City Pork and Vintage Cheddar Sausage Rolls to its line-up, for those that want to take their sausage roll platters to the next level.

For some more party-sized bites, Iceland’s exclusive Cathedral City Mature Cheddar Cheese Bites will have cheese fans’ hearts fluttering, featuring an indulgent soft centre of Cheddar Cheese and Mozzarella, all coated in golden breadcrumbs.

Switch up the sandwich platter too and add Iceland’s Cathedral City Cheese and Ham into the mix, a classic white bread toastie topped with grilled Cathedral City extra mature Cheddar cheese and white sauce.

The Big Jubilee Lunch Desserts Range

To round things off and to end the celebrations with a bang, Iceland’s range of frozen and chilled desserts are the perfect addition to the street party menu.

Jubilee Victoria Sponge Roll.

Jubilee Macarons

Jubilee Celebration Carrot Cake

Amongst the retailer’s chilled Jubilee-themed products (launching 25th May) will be its Jubilee 12pk Cupcakes.

Iceland shoppers can also pick up frozen desserts at an incredible value, which can simply be defrosted ahead of the party, including the likes of its Chocolate Gateau and Raspberry Cheesecake.

Every street party deserves an awe-inspiring fruit display and Iceland has got shoppers covered when it comes to the fresh fruit needed. Dazzle guests with a platter filled with a fresh fruit Union Jack, compiled using Iceland Strawberries, Iceland British Raspberries and Iceland Blueberries.

To get yours and find out more, visit the Iceland website.