AN army veteran, who was forced to give up work after a vicious assault, is returning to one of Scotland’s toughest endurance challenges to give back to the charity which supported him.

Iain Forbes, 55, from Woodthorpe in York was working as a tree surgeon and landscaper when he was attacked in York, sustaining a head injury and broken ribs.

His assailant was found guilty, while Iain was left unable to work for several months.

Iain, who served in the Army Catering Corp from 1985 to1989, was advised to contact the Armed Forces charity, the Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Families Association (SSAFA). He received help from the Army Catering Corp, Royal Logistics Corps and ABF The Soldiers’ Charity, allowing him to cover his basic living expenses.

Then, while waiting for a knee replacement in 2018, he was seeking a challenge and decided to volunteer at the 2018 Cateran Yomp.

He completed the silver route with a group of fellow veteran friends in 2019 and also completed the miles during the virtual ‘Plan B’ Yomp of 2020 and, in 2021, persuaded his son, Thomas Forbes, from the RAF Regiment and stepdaughter Jenny Gaskell, a firefighter, to join him.

Both Iain and his son completed gold, with Jenny reaching silver.

However, his 2021 attempt took a turn for the worse when Iain suffered a mild cardiac problem at 37 miles, which now requires surgery. As a result, Iain cannot participate this year but is returning as a volunteer.

Iain said: “The proudest moment in my life was in 2019, crossing the line with my son who had come back for me.

“Although I’d love to be taking part again this year, I’m determined to continue my support for a charity that helped me when the chips were down. I’ve now personally raised over £5,000 for the charity and, although I can’t compete this year, I’ve been inspired to help others which is what we do in the military family.

“I can’t wait for the weekend to come, and to show my support for a charity that makes such a difference to the lives and futures of thousands of soldiers, veterans and their families.”

The Cateran Yomp is a 54-mile trek through the beautiful hills and glens of the historic Cateran Trail in Perthshire and this year takes place on Saturday and Sunday June 4 and 5.

It challenges teams of brave souls to walk 22, 36 or 54 miles in less than 24 hours, raising much-needed funds for ABF The Soldiers’ Charity.

Last year, during the 10th-anniversary Yomp, 515 participants raised more than £400,000 to help soldiers, veterans and their families. So far, 180 teams comprising over 1,000 people have signed up for the 2022 event, with participants travelling as far as Cyprus, Ireland, Luxembourg, Spain and USA.

Major General Tim Hyams, CEO of ABF The Soldiers’ Charity, said: “I am delighted to have the opportunity to meet many of our supporters on the 54-mile route. It should be a brilliant weekend, with everyone coming together for one common goal - to support soldiers, veterans and their families.”